Northern League table has an unfamiliar look with Leyland at the bottom

David Makinson’s men have yet to win a league game this summer after a nightmare to the season.

From the first seven fixtures, they have lost five with the other two games ruined by the weather.

For a team which is so used to fighting for honours, being stuck at the wrong end is certainly not a nice feeling for everybody connected with the Fox Lane outfit.

David Makinson

Since 2010, Leyland have won the title four times, including in 2019.

Technically, they are the reigning champions considering last season was ruined by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Makinson admits he would like to see his men move out of the relegation zone sooner rather than later.

Last weekend, they denied Morecambe an outright win after closing on 202-9, replying to 269-9 at Woodhill Lane.

But it was the hosts who went away with the vast majority of the points, having had much the better of the proceedings.

“It’s not pleasant at the moment,” said Makinson, whose side travel to Fulwood and Broughton this weekend. “You never want to lose your first five games which we have played.

“It’s been very disappointing. We have had 10 years of being the best side in the league without a doubt so it’s not nice to see us where we are at the moment.

“It’s especially so for the likes of myself and the four or five others who have played through the past decade.

“We are used to being at the top end of the league, challenging for titles – not looking up at everybody.” While concerned at the club’s present predicament, Leyland are certainly not panicking with the season still very much in its infancy.

Makinson has already made a point about the many changes to the squad this season.

They have had to blood a number of fresh faces this summer after losing many key individuals from two years ago.

And Makinson admits he has seen plenty of things to be encouraged about over the past few weeks despite the lack of a victory.

“With the lads that we have lost, it has meant two or three lads have come into the team and they have done quite well,” he said.

“They are getting good experience and they probably would not have got the opportunity if the other lads had not left.

“They’re showing promise and hopefully they will kick on and continue to improve.

“Hopefully some of our more experienced players will start to perform a little bit better than they have been doing and then I think we will be all right.”