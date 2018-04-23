Northern League round-up: Garstang defeat old foes on opening day

Former England international Simon Kerrigan was unable to inspire Fulwood and Broughton to victory on the opening day of the new Northern League season.

The Lancashire ace – making his first appearance for the club after signing as professional– hit a fine 80, but it was not enough as Garstang won the battle of the newly-promoted sides from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Danny Gilbert congratulates Naqib Rahman on his match-winning six for Garstang. Picture: Tim Gilbert

After being asked to bat first, F&B were dismissed for 158 with Rana Shiv (32) giving Kerrigan some decent support.

Travis Pieters impressed with the ball, taking 5-21 while Danny Gilbert took 3-24.

In reply, Garstang looked to be struggling but a timely knock of 41 by Mark Winstanley edged them over the line with two wickets to spare. Jon Fenton took 3-56.

Chorley made a storming start as they enjoyed a comprehensive rout of derby rivals Preston on the opening day.

Playing in front of their home supporters at Windsor Park, Andrew Holdsworth’s men dismissed the visitors for a paltry 66.

In reply, Chorley raced to victory inside eight overs for the loss of just one wicket. It was Chris Harty who did the damage with the ball as he took five wickets for just six runs, with Khuram Khurshad top scoring for Preston with 20.

Stuart Naden then smacked six boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 32, while overseas amateur Wian Van Zyl scored 26 as Chorley ran out comfortable victors.

Leyland served notice of their intentions with an emphatic win over Morecambe at Fox Lane.

Karl Cross’s 33 boosted the home side’s total to 143-9 after Zac Buchanan had taken 4-28.

In reply, the visitors were routed for 58 with Ross Bretherton taking 4-15.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Netherfield got their campaign off to a good start, although they were denied an outright win at Fleetwood.

An unbeaten 92 from John Huck enabled the visitors to post 211-4.

Fleetwood had a good go in reply but despite Neels Bergh’s 76, they closed on 193-9 – 18 runs short.

Like Netherfield, St Annes fell one wicket short of an outright win over Penrith at Vernon Road. The home side posted 229 all out and Penrith closed on 186-9.

Blackpool enjoyed a six-wicket victory over Barrow at Stanley Park after dismissing the visitors for 102, Matthew Grindley took 4-36.