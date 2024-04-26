New professional Ross Bretherton can be the man to help revive Leyland's fortunes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The new Northern Premier Cricket League season gets underway this weekend with the men from Fox Lane hosting newly-promoted Euxton.

Between 2010 and 2019, Leyland were crowned league champions four times and finished runners-up and third on two occasions each.

The other two years they finished fourth and fifth in what was a remarkable period of success and consistency.

Leyland's new professional Ross Bretherton.

However, the 2020s have seen the club in the doldrums. Their best-placed finish was seventh in 2021 while the past two years have seen them flirt on occasions with relegation before eventually finishing eighth.

This year, instead of signing an overseas professional, the club has plumped for a man they know well to act as their paid man.

Former academy graduate Ross Bretherton has returned to Fox Lane after three years as the professional at Cherry Tree.

A prominent member of Leyland’s title successes in 2016 and 2019 as an amateur, head coach David Makinson believes the all-rounder now has the experience and acumen to be a success as the club’s professional.

"We just decided to go a different way this year instead of going for an overseas pro,” said Makinson, who revealed Karl Cross has taken over as first-team captain.

"We’ve not had a lot of success recently not since 2019. Our last three overseas pros have not really done a lot for us.

"It is a lot of hard work getting them over, getting them visas and accommodation so we thought we would look at something different.

"We actually tried to get Ross last year if I am being honest but he decided to stay at Cherry Tree for another season.

"You look at what you want in a professional and Ross gives us everything we want.

"Ross is obviously a really good opening bowler but is well capable of scoring runs which he has shown he can do at Leyland in the past.”

​Meanwhile, an unknown quantity is how Makinson described his team’s opening-day opponents – Euxton.

​James Bone’s men are debuting in the Northern Premier League after winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division last season.

How Euxton will fare in their inaugural campaign at this level is anybody’s guess.

In the past, the league has seen clubs like Garstang, Fulwood & Broughton and Longridge consolidate and flourish after winning promotion. But on the other hand, outfits like Eccleston and Vernon Carus have struggled and were relegated after just one season.

Euxton have bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of experienced professional Aneeq Hassan, while Australian Zane Gilder has been drafted in as the overseas amateur.

Gilder is known to Leyland as he plays in the same team as one of their players, Zak Willox, Down Under.

"Zane Gilder is obviously a decent player,” said Makinson. “They have brought in a professional who has got a lot of experience pro-ing around the leagues.

"They are a little bit of an unknown quantity although we do know a few of the players as we have played against them before.”

Willox, meanwhile, is currently sidelined with a broken arm sustained during a skiing accident.

"It’s a big blow losing him as he was our leading run scorer last year,” said Makinson. "We don’t know when he will be fit.”

​Fixtures:

Northern League – Blackpool v St Annes, Kendal v Fulwood & Broughton, Leyland v Euxton, Longridge v Settle, Mawdesley v Chorley, Netherfield v Fleetwood.