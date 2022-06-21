Moultons give St Annes’ batsmen torrid afternoon

After posting a respectable 169-8, the hosts’ bowlers then took centre stage as the visitors were skittled for a paltry 62 with Edwin and Will Moulton taking four and three wickets respectively.

Home skipper Andrew Holdsworth had won the toss and elected to have first use of the wicket.

He opened alongside Will Moulton, but his partner did not not last long as he was trapped in front by Harry Birkman for six.

Punit Bisht hit 116 against Fulwood and Broughton (photo: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society)

Alexander Howarth arrived at the crease to join his captain and the pair enjoyed a decent partnership until Holdsworth was removed by Mitch Bolus for 29 with James Bradley taking the catch behind the stumps.

Howarth had hit some beautiful shots to the boundary but he was ultimately undone for 39, offering a catch to Andy Drake off Tom Higson.

Sri Lankan professional Roshen Silva lost Alfie Dobson and Edwin Moulton in quick succession as they were trapped in front by Higson and Bolus respectively for ducks.

Gaurav Dhar gave the pro some decent support as the pair moved the total along.

Silva’s circumspect 43 was ended by Higson, who took a fine return catch off his bowling, while Dhar had cracked a big six before he was bowled by Birkman for 26.

Birkman picked up his third wicket when he got through the defences of Keiran McCullagh (0) as the home side gave the visitors a target of 170 for victory.

However, St Annes were soon in trouble as Will Moulton had Ashton Charles caught by McCullagh for one and also trapped visiting pro Yohan De Silva lbw for 12.

At the other end, Edwin Moulton accounted for Higson (15), thanks to a catch behind by Holdsworth, and Lukman Vahaluwala’s fate was similar as he failed to trouble the scorers.

Edwin Moulton then put his men firmly in the driving seat as he ripped out St Annes’ middle order.

Andy Drake was bowled for a duck and Nathan Bend also perished for nought, giving McCullagh a catch.

McCullagh then took two more catches as Thomas Bradley was out for three off Will Moulton and James Bradley (0) was Sam Steeple’s only victim.