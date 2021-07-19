Moore and Smalley Palace Shield round-up: Wins for Penwortham, Vernon Carus and Preston

They scored 207-5 in their 48-run win over Eccleston at Doctors Lane, it being the only score above 200 in the section on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Pen skipper Ashley Billington elected to bat first and it proved a good decision.

Muhammed Ilyas and Martyn Brierley put on an opening stand of 125, Ilyas hitting 59 and Brierley 46.

Sam Ryding and Jack Dillon both added 23.

In reply, Eccleston lost a couple of early wickets but Matthew Ashcroft steadied things with a knock of 34 after coming in at three.

Sam Bromley hit 40 lower down the order and Nasaar Afsar an unbeaten 20.

However, Penwortham’s bowling attack got the upper hand and the last wicket fell in the 41st over, with the hosts on 159.

Matthew Finnerty and Edward Cox both claimed three wickets.

Vernon Carus remained a point behind leaders Penrith thanks to a one-wicket win over South Shore.

The home side chose first use of their Mad Nook track and were 155 all out.

Vernons shared out the wickets, Matthew Timms and Hadley Geirnaert taking thre0e each, while Jacob Holland and Gabriel Douthwaite both took two.

Steady scoring down the order saw them successfully chase their target, last pair Geirnaert and Holland at the crease to see them home.

Skipper Bob Bridges top scored with 21.

Preston won by 80 runs in their clash with Thornton Cleveleys at West Cliff.

Imran Jethva and Suhel Patel scored 48 and 42 respectively in the home side’s tally of 197 all out.

Thornton were bowled out for 117 in reply, Preston claiming their final wicket in the 34th over.

Imran Patel and Ajaz Khan Pathan both took three wickets, with Muenoddin Kadri claiming two.

Kirkham and Wesham’s good run was halted by Penrith who are bang in form at the top of the table.

After choosing to bat first at the Woodlands, K&W were bowled out for 115. Tait Roberts-Hodgson top scored with 20.

Penrith chased down their target inside 19 overs, putting 116-1 on the board.

Great Eccleston won their visit to Fylde by five wickets

Fylde chose to bat first on their Moorland Road wicket and posted 159-9 in 45 overs.

Matthew Johnson hit 35 at the top of the order, Usama Abrar adding 32. Phil Booth and Jim Procter took three wickets apiece.

Great Ecc replied with 159-5, reaching their target after 27.4 overs.

Will Thistlethwaite scored 60 – his knock including eight fours – and Alexander Rhodes struck 52.