Moore and Smalley Palace Shield round-up: Vernon Carus stay top, wins for Kirkham and Wesham, Preston and Fylde

They have Penrith for company in the top two, the Cumbrian side having beaten Penwortham.

Vernons batted first in their visit to Hall Lane after winning the toss and put 187/5 on the board.

A good number of runs were scored lower down the order, David Sullivan hitting an unbeaten 43 batting at eight.

Action from Penwortham's clash with Penrith at Middleforth Green

There was a knock of 28 from Daniel Gray, with Joe Allen unbeaten at the close with Sullivan.

Great Ecc’s reply saw them bowled out for 134 in the 35th over. Their top scorer was Adam Green with 38.

Matthew Timms was the pick of the visiting bowling taking 5-49, Jacob Holland posting 2-21.

Penwortham had started the day in third place but slipped after losing by eight wickets to Penrith.

Penwortham's Martin Brierley plays a shot against Penrith

They chose to bat first on their Middleforth Green track and were 148 all out.

Opener Martyn Brierley hit seven fours in a knock of 37 before being bowled by Greg Cameron, with Jack Dillon unbeaten on 29.

Penrith chased down their target inside 19 overs, putting 152-2 on the board.

Kirkham and Wesham won by 19 runs against Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

Batting first, K&W were 165 all out, Sean Bovington top-scoring with 48 – he faced only 32 balls.

They then dismissed their hosts for 146, Jamie Hogarth in fine form with the ball as he returned figures of 6-39.

Preston bounced back from a heavy defeat the week before to win by eight wickets at Croston.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Croston were 146-9. Max Harper hit 39 and Harry Barker 34.

Navazish Ali and Imran Patel both took four wickets for the visitors. Ali was to feature heavily in Preston’s reply.

Opening the batting with Imran Jethva, Ali struck 66 off 54 balls, hitting five sixes and six fours. His knock ended when he retired hurt.

Jethva stayed unbeaten on 50 as Preston reached their target in 24 overs.

Fylde were 34-run winners against South Shore. Craig Allison’s 84 helped them post 201 all out.

They bowled out South Shore for 167 in reply, Ashley Perera the visitors’ top scorer with 74.

Thornton Cleveleys were beaten by 66 runs in their visit to Barrow.