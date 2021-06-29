Moore and Smalley Palace Shield round-up: Derby win for Penwortham, victories for Preston, Kirkham and Wesham, Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys and Barrow

They won the derby clash at Middleforth Green by five wickets on a day when the title race really opened up.

Penrith, who had been second behind Vernons, were beaten by Barrow by four wickets. That saw the Cumbrian sides swap places, with Barrow now just a point behind the leaders.

Vernons batted first after winning the toss and were bowled out for 121.

Penwortham's Martyn Brierley scored 48 in his side's win against Vernon Carus at Middleforth Green

Opener Ian Dunn top scored with 33, his time at the crease featuring seven fours.

For Penwortham Ryan Roberts took 4-21 and Ashley Billington 3-27.

The hosts got their reply off to a solid start, with 32 put on for the opening wicket.

They then lost two wickets in quick succession but got back on a firm footing to go on and win.

Martyn Brierley scored 48, the opener hitting eight boundaries.

Sam Ryding added 21, with Charlie Parker and Ed Duckworth in the middle to see the job through, Pen posting 125-5 in 27.5 overs.

There was a big win for Preston who beat Fylde by 136 runs at Moorland Road.

They put a commanding 222-7 on the board after being asked to bat first.

Imran Mehmood scored 52, Navazish Ali 45 and Sajid Nalbandh 38.

Fylde were bowled out for 86 in reply, with the visitors’ attack right on top.

Rizwan Patel returned fine figures of 7-30, claiming the home side’s top five.

Kirkham and Wesham won their visit to Croston by 49 runs.

Electing to bat first, K&W were 189-9. Samuel Oldfield hit nine fours and a six on his way to 56. Liam Castellas scored 38 and Jamie Hogarth 33 not out.

Lee Childs took 4-13 for Croston, with Jack Marsh and Joseph Barker claiming two wickets apiece.

Croston were 140 all out in reply. After a solid start they lost their middle order cheaply and it was only lower down that their runs chase picked up. Childs, batting at eight, hit 32 off 28 balls.

Hogarth and Anthony Harrison mopped up the wickets between them, Hogarth taking 6-38 and Harrison 4-47.

Eccleston were 50-run winners over South Shore at Doctors Lane.

Michael Atkinson hit an unbeaten 60 and Jamie Maitland 55 as Ecc posted a strong 230-6.

The home side bowled out South Shore for 180, Nasaar Afsar taking 4-28.

Thornton Cleveleys won their visit to Great Eccleston by five wickets.

Joe Davies’ 64 and a 50 from Jeremy Whittle saw Great Ecc post 155 all out.

It was a target Thornton successfully chased with five wickets down, Joshua Sackfield scoring 57 not out.