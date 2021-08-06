Moore and Smalley Palace Shield preview: Vernon Carus look to stay the summit of the Premier Division

Bob Bridge’s Premier Division leaders host Thornton Cleveleys.

Thornton won at Penrith last time out, Vernons’ win over Preston seeing them leapfrog the Cumbrians.

Vernons have a slender two-point lead at the summit, while they are 11 points better off than Kirkham and Wesham in third place.

Max Livesey of Palace Shield leaders Vernon Carus

A top-two finish would see them promoted to the Northern Premier Cricket League and a chance to go up as champions is one they will want to take.

Finding a little bit more consistency would help Vernons, their last five league games producing a won-lost-won-lost-won sequence.

Kirkham and Wesham, who are enjoying a fine first season in the top flight, have a home game against Preston.

Antony Wilson’s side have won four of their last five games to put right up in promotion contention.

Penrith pay a visit to South Shore who are propping up the division.

There is cup final action in the Palace Shield on Sunday, with the Crabtree Cup seeing Fulwood and Broughton’s third XI take on Penwortham’s thirds at Rufford Cricket Club, 1.30pm start. Meanwhile, a festival of cricket to celebrate BAC/EE Preston’s centenary has been taking place this week at The Riverside.

It continues today with BAC/EE taking on Fulwood and Broughton at midday and then PNE Legends at 5pm.

The PNE side will include Neil Mellor, David Eyres and Ian Bryson.