Moore and Smalley Palace Shield cricket round-up: Victories for Penwortham, Preston, Kirkham and Wesham, Croston

They won by seven wickets in their trip to Moorland Road, one which wasn’t high scoring by any stretch.

After electing to field first, Penwortham dismissed their hosts for 68 inside 40 overs and then chased successfully to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Barrow.

The visitors’ bowlers were in good form, Jack Armer and Ashley Billington both taking three wickets.

Maji Rajdeep scored 30 in Penwortham's victory over Fylde

Maji Rajdeep proved the mainstay of Penwortham’s reply, coming in at three to hit an unbeaten 30.

He was joined at the crease by Robbie Sumner who helped steer the visitors to victory with knock of 14.

Top two Vernon Carus and Penrith met at Factory Lane, with the Cumbrian visitors emerging victorious by three wickets.

Asked to bat first, Vernons were 183/7 in 45 overs, Wes Royle top-scoring with 41.

Bob Bridges added 23, with Ben Durden scoring 21.

In reply Penrith hit 184-7, their winning runs coming in the 43rd over.

Jacob Holland was the pick of the Vernons’ bowling attack, taking 5-47.

Preston have hit some good form of late and were 59-run winners over South Shore at Mad Nook.

They were given first use of the track by their hosts and were 179 all out.

Consistent scoring throughout the order helped out that decent total on the board, Suhel Patel hitting 38 and Imran Patel 29.

South Shore were 120 all out in replay as Preston’s bowlers got on top.

Maz Iqbal hit 42 for the hosts before being removed by Navazish Ali – one of four wickets for him.

Croston were five-wicket winners over Eccleston at Westhead Road.

Asked to bat first, Ecc were 126 all out in 41.2 overs.

Jonathan Bentham had a knock of 21, Michael Atkinson hitting 19.

For Croston, Joseph Barker finished with figures of 5-36, Jonathan Driver posting 3-34.

Croston replied with 127-5 in 41.2 overs to claim victory, Lee Childs coming in at seven to hit an unbeaten 44 of 44 deliveries – two sixes and six fours coming off the bat.

Kirkham and Wesham beat Thornton Cleveleys by seven wickets at the Woodlands.

Thornton were 155-8 after electing to bat first, Jake Apperley hitting 46.

Andrew Hogarth and Antony Wilson shared eight wickets for the hosts.

K&W replied with 158-3, victory coming in the 27th over. Openers Michael Brooks and Stephen Wright hit the bulk of the runs, Wright scoring 81 and Brooks 53.

Wright’s knock came off 78 balls and featured 15 boundaries, with Wright hitting five sixes.

Great Eccleston lost by eight wickets to Barrow.