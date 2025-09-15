Lord’s bell honour for award-winning Lancashire groundsman

An award-winning Lancashire groundsman and former Voneus Village Cup player will be given the honour of opening play at this year’s final.

Gary O’Connor, from Read Cricket Club, will ring the pavilion bell before the teams emerge on to the hallowed turf at Lord's, in London.

Read were participants in the very first Village Cup and commitment, both to the tournament and the community they represent, led to headline sponsor Voneus Broadband choosing to officially launch the 2025 competition at their Whalley Road ground at the start of the season.

O’Connor, an allrounder in his playing days, has served the club, near Burnley, in various capacities during half a century of service.

He was previously rewarded with a visit to Lord’s in 2017 after being recognised with an Outstanding Service to Cricket Award by the Lancashire Cricket Board.

“It’s a very proud moment,” he said, on being chosen to ring the bell.

“Being at the Home of Cricket is what anybody connected with the sport dreams of.

“The Village Cup has always been something the club really enjoy playing in.”

Tickets are still available for this Sunday’s final – with children going free.

Tickets can be bought from tickets.lords.org