Longridge maintain perfect start to cricket season

Nick Wilkinson’s players were 100-run winners at the Riverside to sit top of the table, level on points with Netherfield.

Longridge had chosen to bat first and posted 195-4 at the end of their 50 overs.

Opener Luke Platt led the way for the visitors, carrying his bat for an undefeated 85. He established a fine partnership with Zac Christie(47)

Luke Platt

It looked a challenging total for the hosts – one they could not rise up to as they were all out for 95 midway through the 41st over.

Jon Millward continued his good start to the season with a couple of early wickets in taking 2-31.

It was Daniel Wilson who led the way, however, picking up 4-29 from 14 overs.

That included the wicket of top scorer Michael Wellings (37).

Fulwood and Broughton enjoyed an excellent win over Chorley at Windsor park

A hugely-disappointing batting performance by hosts saw them muster 105 all out off 30.1 overs. Indian paid man Abhay Negi finishing with excellent figures of 6-26. Joseph Tiffin top scored with 44.

In reply, the hosts’ bowlers made a good fist of the fight but ultimately they were 30 or 40 runs short as F&B edged to victory for the loss of six wickets.

James Lee took three quick wickets at the top of the order .

However, Negi (29) was joined at the crease by Mike Sambell (28 not out) and the pair enjoyed a parnership which was crucial to their win.

Leyland’s miserable start to the new season continued after they were well beaten by Fleetwood at Fox Lane.

The home side were shot out for 136 off 35.4 overs as they chased the visitors’ gettable total of 187-6.

Jack White was the thorn in Leyland’s side as he hit an unbeaten 95, including 10 fours and three sixes, and then took four wickets.

Kurtis Watson had earlier impressed with the ball taking four wickets but Leyland never looked like chasing down the visitors’ total as they lost wickets at regular interval.

Youngster Weaver gave them some hope with a fine 40 lower down the order but it proved to be too little, too late.

White shared eight wickets with fellow bowler Alex Ryder.

Elsewhere, Blackpool were seven-wicket victors over Kendal.after the Cumbrians were dismissed for 98.

Lancaster managed to secure a losing draw at home to Morecambe despite the visitors compiling a mammoth 314-4.

Ben Simm’s men finished on 185-9 – Morecambe unable to prise out the last man.

Chorley claimed the bragging rights on Sunday as they defeated Leyland by eight wickets in the 40-over Cup at Windsor Park.

The hosts were always in control of this fixture after dismissing their opponents for 128 in the 36th over.

Will Moulton was the star of the show, taking 6-16 while Louis Johnson chipped in with 3-17.

In reply, Chorley cruised to victory for the loss of two wickets and with more than six overs to spare.

Ben Simpkins top scored with 37 and Johnson finished unbeaten on 31 with professional Siddesh Lad with him at the end on 23.

They will now meet Garstang in the last four after the Riversiders defeated Netherfield on Sunday by 24 runs.

It was a day for the bowlers after Garstang had opted to bat first and fell from 79-2 to 138 all out.

Opener Michael Walling was their top scorer with 44 before he became the ninth man out. Oli Wileman claimed 3-24 and Isaac Medhurst 3-26,

However, Netherfield were left up against in reply after they were reduced to 50-7.

Ian Walling claimed three of the wickets to fall as he ended with 3-22 from eight overs as the visitors were all out for 114.

Longridge CC will face Blackpool in the semi-finals of the Northern League’s 40-over cup competition after victory at St Annes on Sunday.

Led by Josh Mullin, Longridge booked their place in the final four thanks to a 90-run success at Vernon Road.

Having been asked to bat first, Longridge made 192-9. Luke Platt top-scored with 44 and Wilkinson hit 30 before both fell victim to Thomas Bradley (3-37).

St Annes’ reply saw their top four all reach double figures but, once they were out, the rest of the batting fell away. Caleb Bradford took 4-16 and Daniel Wilson finished with 3-13.

Blackpool were 90-run winners over Fleetwood at Broadwater.

Sam Dutton (69), Ciaran Johnson (59 not out) and Joshua Boyne(63) all hit half-centuries for the visitors in their total of 240-5. Jack Wilkinson took 3-48.

In reply, Fleetwood were dismissed for 150 despite Kongala Vimukthi’s 66.