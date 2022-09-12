Longridge are county champions after victory at Old Trafford

Longridge Cricket Club put the village on the map when they became county champions – for the first time ever – at Lancashire’s historic Old Trafford ground.

Captain Luke Platt and his men claimed a superb six-wicket victory over Ormskirk in the Lancashire Knockout Cup final.

Chasing 140 for victory, Longridge reached their target with nearly three overs of their 45 to spare – sparkling jubilant scenes on the pitch, the players’ balcony and the terraces.

Longridge celebrate with the county cup (photo: Lancashire Cricket Foundation)

“You just have to look at some of the names which are on the cup,” said Simpson, who took two wickets in the final. "It is steeped in history.

"It’s not just an amateur cup – professional cricketers play in this competition.

"To win it, you have to play against the best from Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton, the Northern League.

"To get to the final and then to win it, you’re the best in Lancashire.

"I have never known a day like that for Longridge.”

Simpson – who is vice-chairman of the club and has played first-team cricket for two decades – believes their success is extra special as the team is made up predominantly of players from the village.

"To be there playing with you’re mates who are just amateur cricketers, it was so special,” he said.

"They are not hustling from all around the county to play for us, the players are Longridge people or are from the surrounding areas.

"To do it for people in the crowd who have dedicated their lives to the club – people like Tom Haworth, Ian Barton, Tim Greenwood – I could mention many more.

"To give them the day out – made it even sweeter.”

Having played for Longridge for 20 years, Simpson admitted he never thought a day like this would come especially as he is in his fifth decade.

"Ironically, I have played for the first team since the age of 21 and I am 41 now,” said Simpson.

"I have kind of taken a backward step and let some of the young lads come forward and let the next generation have a go.

"About a year ago to the day, I broke both my wrists and had to have major operations on them.

"I never thought I would play cricket again never mind perform and play at Old Trafford.