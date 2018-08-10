Longridge still have work to do in quest for Palace Shield title

Longridge chairman Ian Barton believes it’s high time the prestigious Palace Shield has pride of place in the club’s Chipping Road clubhouse.

It’s been 14 long years since the club won the league title but with just six games of this season left to play, they find themselves on top of the Premier Division – 17 points clear of second-placed Lancaster.

Nick Wilkinson’s men are also huge favourites to seal promotion to the Northern league as they are 25 points ahead of third-placed Croston.

Barton has been thrilled with the way his side have performed over the summer so far and he has called on the players to give it one last to get past the finishing post.

He said: “As the chairman I am hoping we can finish in the top two and I would love us to win the title and bring the Palace Shield back to Longridge.

“We’ve not won it since 2004 and that’s a long time for a club like Longridge.

“We’ve had some very good players over the last few years but we’ve never managed to get over the line and win anything.

“We are in a great position at the moment. I think we have won 14 out 16, but there’s a still a lot of cricket left to play.”

Longridge suffered only their second league defeat of the season on Saturday – losing for the second time to Kendal.

This weekend they travel to play another promotion challenger in the shape of Vernon Carus.

Meanwhile, Longridge’s second XI are in the final of the Loxham Cup when they take on Leyland on Sunday.

In the Northern League Division One, Preston’s relegation to the Palace Shield has been confirmed. The West Cliff side are 104 points behind third bottom Penrith with only 90 points left to play for.