Longridge back on top as Josh impresses

Joshua Mullin was the standout star for Longridge as they moved back to the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division at the weekend.

The No.3 batsman hit a fine unbeaten 88 as the men from Chipping Road posted an imposing total of 234-5 against Thornton Cleveleys.

Mullin was given some excellent support from Daniel Wilkinson Junior (29), John Simpson (34) and Tom Howarth (26).

The visitors made a gallant effort in reply but fell 42 runs short. John Eade top scored with 37 while Howarth impressed with the ball, taking 4-39.

Previous leaders Croston had a weekend to forget as they were thumped at Factory Lane by Vernon Carus.

The visitors were routed for a paltry 61 in reply to the home side’s total of 182-9. Rory Kellett and Matthew Timms were the chief destroyers – returning figures of 4-40 and 6-21 respectively.

Earlier, Vernons did well to post nearly 200 in the face of some excellent bowling from Sam Marsh (7-37). Bob Bridges top scored with 64.

Lancaster are beginning to hit a rich vein of form and they made it four wins on the bounce to move level on points with Croston.

They were far too good for Great Eccleston at Lune Road, winning by a comfortable seven wickets. All of the home bowlers were among the wickets with Liam Moffat (3-34) the pick as Great Ecc were dismissed for 116 off 43.2 overs.

In reply, Joseph Hills hit 11 boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 66 as Lancaster cruised to victory off 17 overs.

South Shore leapfrogged above Penwortham in the table after a nail-biting two-wicket win at Middleforth green.

The home side looked to have posted a winning total as Robbie Sumner (54) and Jack Aspden (65) helped them close on 216-8. Moshin Valimula took 3-52.

The visitors struggled early on, but timely knocks of 48 and 31 from Ali Haider and Tyne Davis helped sneak Shore over the line in the final over.

Eccleston are firmly in the hunt for a top two spot and they consolidated their position in fourth place thanks to a resounding win over New Longton, who dropped to sixth.

Sam Bromley (40), Thomas Wilkinson (74) and Tom Langshaw (33) helped the men from Doctors Lane post 223 all out. Ricky Thompson and Sajid Nalbandh each took three wickets.

In reply, New Longton were all out for 169, No.10 batsman Samuel Steeple top scoring with 44. Michael Atkinson took 4-39.

In the final match of the weekend, Kendal enjoyed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Torrisholme at Shap Road.