Leyland's clash with Northern Premier Cricket League leaders Blackpool produces two centuries: Full league round-up

The Fox Lane clash saw 506 runs scored, the game ending in a draw but Blackpool having the better of it.

Paul Danson’s men put a commanding 295-5 on the board, Leyland replying with 211-5.

Blackpool took 10 points back to the coast with them, the home side claiming two.

Blackpool pro Shivam Chauhan on his way to a century against Leyland at Fox Lane

There were two century makers for the visitors, Ciaran Johnson hitting 108 and Shivam Chauhan scoring 101.

Chauhan faced just 85 balls for his ton, one six and 11 fours coming off his bat.

Their third-wicket stand was worth 204 runs before Iain Critchley removed Chauhan.

In reply, Leyland kept the scoreboard moving but it was always going to be a difficult chase for them.

Blackpool pro Shivam Chauhan hits a boundary off the bowling of Leyland's Iain Critchley

Kurtis Watson top-scored with 61, Cricthley adding 29.

Second-placed Longridge had a fine 100-run victory at Netherfield.

Zac Christie’s 70 and an unbeaten 69 from Rhys Morgan helped Longridge post 209-6 after they elected to bat first.

The visitors then bowled out their Cumbrian hosts for just 109, Daniel Wilson leading the charge with figures of 5-32.

Blackpool batsman Josh Boyne faces a delivery off Leyland's Karl Cross

Garstang won by three wickets against Fulwood and Broughton at The Riverside.

Batting first, F&B scored 192-5, Abhay Negi hitting an unbeaten 74 off 72 balls.

Higher up the order there was a knock of 55 from Matthew Rosbottom.

Garstang successfully chased inside 48 overs, posting 193-7.

Punit Bisht was again among the runs, scoring nine fours on his way to 72.

A key battle towards the foot of the table saw Chorley and St Annes fight out a draw.

However, it was St Annes who left Windsor Park with a greater share of the spoils, taking 11 points compared to Chorley’s six.

Andy Drake hit 81 not out in St Annes’ tally of 192-9.

Chorley replied with 165-9, last pair Will Moulton and Ian Oakes holding out – Moulton scoring 38.

Lancaster beat Fleetwood by 95 runs at Lune Road. Put in to bat, the hosts were 188 all out – Atharva Taide scoring 59.

They bowled out their visitors for 93, Taide hauling in 6-25.

Morecambe were beaten by four wickets at Kendal, Rongsen Jonathan hitting 66 for the visitors.