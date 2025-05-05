​Leyland made it three victories on the spin with romp at F&B

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Leyland made it three wins out of three in the 40-Over Cup as they romped to a nine-wicket victory at Fulwood & Broughton on Saturday.

​The men from Fox Lane got the better of Penwortham on the season’s opening day, and followed that up with victory over Mawdesley.

And they made light work of despatching F&B, who had won the toss and elected to bat.

Ewen Mansford (48), Parshwa Sandeep Panchwatkar (33) and Cameron Port (30) were the main resistance from the home side as they were all out for 170 in 39.1 overs), Will Smith taking three wickets for Leyland– including Port’s scalp.

Karl Cross scored 78 for Leyland as they beat Fulwood & Broughton in the 40-Over Cup (photo: Michelle Adamson)

In reply, Leyland openers Karl Cross (78) and Alexander Eyre (68no) put on 133 for the first wicket, meaning the result never really looked in any doubt.

The visitors reached their target, hitting 173 in 27 overs.

Elsewhere, Euxton beat Settle by 36 runs after batting first.

They were all out for 199 in 39.1 overs with Josh Tolley’s 76 the highlight of their innings.

Hakeem Perryman weighed in with 45, but opener Jack Shovelton’s 26 was their third highest score as they collapsed from 150-2.

But Joseph Bowden took early wickets, ending with 4-36, as Settle were dismissed for 163.

Chorley were beaten at home by Garstang after putting the visitors in to bat.

Mark Walling hit 65 in Garstang’s 214 for seven from their 40 overs.

Chorley ran out of steam in their reply, despite the best effort’s of Keegan Petersen, who made 84 in their 192 all out (39 overs).

Meanwhile, there were wins for Blackpool over Barrow, Carlisle at home to Vernon Carus, hosts Longridge against Thornton Cleveleys, and Fleetwood at St Annes.

Penwortham lost at Netherfield by 80 runs, Kendal triumphed by 124 runs at Mawdesley and Great Eccleston were beaten at Carnforth.