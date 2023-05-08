​Leyland crush near neighbours Eccleston in the Northern Premier League while Euxton maintain perfect start in Palace Shield

​It was certainly a chastening experience for Michael Atkinson’s men who are still searching for their first win since winning promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division last season.

The visitors were routed for just 51 inside 20 overs as home professional, South African Kerwin Mungroo ran amok.

The fast bowler took 7-21 off 9.5 overs and was given some excellent support from Kurtis Watson who finished with figures of 3-25.

Kurtis Watson took three wickets for Leyland

In reply, Leyland took 10 overs to surpass the total with seven wickets in hand.

It looked like it would be a difficult day for Eccleston when they lost opener Thomas Wilkinson in the first over of the day, bowled by Watson for a duck.

His replacement out in the middle Matthew Ashcroft did not last long either as his stumps were uprooted by Mungroo for nought.

Martyn Brierley hit two boundaries but then nicked the pro behind to Adam Sexton for 12, while visiting pro was undone by his opposite number for eight.

Adam Norris (0) became Mungroo’s fourth victim while Nathan McDonnell’s return to Fox Lane did not last long before he snicked Watson behind to Sexton for one. Atkinson as removed by Watson for six and Aussie overseas star Reece Thomas offered a catch to Luke Hands off Mungroo for nine.

It was left to the South African to mop up the tail as he bowled Jordan Bentham for one while Cameron Smith was trapped in front for a duck.

No.11 batsman was left stranded at the end on four not out.

Jacob Wright and skipper James Rounding soon had the hosts on the cusp of victory but both perished with the score on 35.

Wright hit two fours before McDonnell trapped him in front for 11 while Rounding had found the boundary rope on four occasions before he was adjudged lbw to Nick Fowler.

Zak Willox hit eight before he was enticed out of his ground by McDonnell and was stumped by Norris.

It was left to Watson (four not out) and James Critchley (6), who smacked a huge six, to ease Leyland home.