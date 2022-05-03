Leyland Cricket club veteran David Makinson excited by another county call

The 61-year-old veteran bowling all-rounder has been selected to represent his county – nearly 40 years after making his First Class debut for Lancashire.

Eccleston-born Makinson spent four years at Old Trafford from 1984 to 1988 where he made 35 appearances in the County Championship, taking 70 wickets at a cost of of 35.51, while scoring just shy of 500 runs at an average of 22.09.

He also took 50 one-day wickets with his left arm fast medium before going on to become the captain of Leyland in the Northern League.

Leyland Cricket Club captain David Makinson

Next Tuesday, he has been called up for Lancashire Over-60s for their game against Derbyshire at Fox Lane.

It follows his appearance last week in the win against the old enemy Yorkshire.

"I didn’t realise, I thought we would just be playing two or three friendly games but there is an actual national competition,” said Makinson.

"There’s 12 league games and we are one of five different regions so whoever does well in their region goes through to the last 16, last eight, semi-final and final.

"There’s some good players in it who can still play – maybe not names you will know but good players who have been professional at club level. We have got a strong side.

"We won out first game against Yorkshire which was played near Barnsley."