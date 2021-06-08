Lancashire legend Paul Allott to leave role as Red Rose director of cricket

Allott will remain with the Red Rose in a consultancy role.

His focus will be on cricket recruitment and overseas placements, overseeing the club’s second ground project working alongside Lancashire County Council and involvement and mentoring in the continued development of Lancs TV.

The 64 year-old has enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Red Rose, firstly as a player from 1978 to 1992 appearing 472 times for the club, whilst also making his England Test debut at his home ground, Old Trafford, in 1981.

Paul Allott starred as a player for Lancashire (Getty Images)

A tall quick bowler, Allott claimed 549 first-class wickets for Lancashire at an average below 25.

He went on to receive his county cap in 1981 and was also awarded a testimonial year in 1990.

Allott then served on the Lancashire Cricket Board before taking on the full-time role as director of cricket in 2017, overseeing all cricket at Old Trafford from Academy through to first team, as well as recreational cricket, via the Lancashire Cricket Foundation.

He said: “It has been an incredible honour to serve Lancashire Cricket for so many years as a player, on the Board and most recently as director of cricket.

“But I feel that the time is now right to step back from my full-time duties and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the club in my future role.

“I will continue to assist Glen Chapple and Mark Chilton with recruitment and finding placements around the world to aid the development of our best young talent and I’m excited to help the club to continue to grow its media and broadcast output over the next couple of years.”

Andy Anson, chair of Lancashire Cricket, added: “As a Lancashire member in my younger years, I look back fondly at Paul’s days as a player during the 1980s and early 1990s with his performances spearheading our bowling attack.

“Although I have only worked with Paul for a short period since joining as chair late last year, his passion for Lancashire Cricket, and the game in general, has been clear to see.

“His contribution to the club has been immense in a number of different capacities and I would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication to Lancashire over the years.

“I am delighted that Paul will remain with the club in a consultancy role where he still has much to offer.”

President of Lancashire Cricket, Sir Howard Bernstein, said: “Paul has represented Lancashire Cricket with distinction since making his debut for the club back in 1978.