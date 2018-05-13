Lancashire wrap up Trent Bridge triumph

Lancashire needed only 65 minutes of play on the third morning of their match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge to claim their first victory of the County Championship season.

With Graham Onions taking six for 55, Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 138 in their second innings, leaving the Red Rose to celebrate success by an innings and 67 runs.

Having top-scored with 34 in the home side’s first innings score of 133, Jake Libby again played the leading hand for Notts before being dismissed for a battling 46.

Onions, whose career-best figures of nine for 67 came in 2012 at Trent Bridge during his time as a Durham player, strengthened his love affair with the ground with a high-quality exhibition of new ball bowling.

With three victims already in the scorebook he found little resistance in advancing to the 27th five-wicket haul of his career.

Resuming from their overnight position of 106 for five – with an overall deficit of 99 – Nottinghamshire’s sixth-wicket pairing of Libby and Tom Moores were parted inside the first half-an-hour of the day. Onions claimed his fourth wicket of the innings by having a flashing Moores caught behind for nine and backed it up by gaining an lbw verdict against a disbelieving Stuart Broad for four.

Anderson sent Luke Fletcher on his way for a two-ball duck and then had Libby caught at slip, after the 25-year old opener had battled for more than three hours at the crease.

Onions, appropriately, delivered the winning moment to his new side by having Jake Ball caught in the deep by Steven Croft.

Lancashire collected 22 points in taking their first County Championship away win since 2015, whilst Notts gained only three bonus points.

The two counties will not have long to wait before renewing rivalries as they meet again at Old Trafford on Thursday, where Notts Outlaws will begin their defence of the Royal London One-Day Cup.