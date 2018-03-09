Lancashire extend contracts of key duo

Lancashire have extended the deals of Stephen Parry and Dane Vilas until the end of the 2019 season.

Ahead of 2017, Parry, who first joined the Lancashire Cricket Academy in 2004, had only played nine first class matches across his career.

Last year alone, he played 14 matches - 13 in the Championship - and took 29 wickets with a best of 5-45 in the second innings of a win over defending champions Middlesex at Southport in June.

The left arm spinner enjoyed arguably his most productive white ball summer in 2015 where he was the joint leading wicket-taker in the 2015 T20 Blast alongside Red Rose team-mate James Faulkner, taking 25 wickets, as Lancashire claimed a maiden T20 title.

Parry said: “I’ve always loved playing for the Red Rose and I am delighted to have signed this new contract.

“We’ve got a very talented group of players in the changing room at the moment and it’s an exciting time to be playing for Lancashire. We made some really good progress last year and it’s important we build on that in 2018.

“As a group, we’re all desperate to win more silverware for the Club and hopefully we can achieve that in the next few years.”

Vilas, who joined Lancashire last winter, hit 662 runs in last year’s Specsavers County Championship which included a double century against Hampshire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 32 year-old also hit two centuries in the Royal London One-Cay Cup in 2017, against Worcestershire at Emirates Old Trafford and away at Durham.

Vilas said: “I really appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract with Lancashire.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my first season in county cricket last year. There were lots of positives for us to take from 2017 and we are determined to keep improving as a squad.

“Everyone at the Club was so welcoming with myself and my family last year and I’m very excited to continue playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford. As a team, we want to be challenging for silverware and we have all the qualities to do that with the talented squad we have.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple commented: “I am delighted that Stephen and Dane have both signed new contracts with the Club. They are both integral parts of the squad in all competitions.

“Stephen is someone who embodies what it means to be a Lancashire player and his experience is of great benefit to the younger guys in the dressing room. He was also very impressive in last year’s Championship and his passion for playing for the Red Rose is unquestionable.

“Dane had an impressive first year at the Club both on and off the field last year. He has become a very important part of our changing room and he contributed with some excellent performances last year so it’s great news that he is committed to the Club for another year.”