Lancashire cricket club shortlisted for national award

A Lancashire cricket club is set to compete for a national award for its work off the field.

Wrea Green CC has been shortlisted for the 2025 Voneus Village Cup Community Legends Award.

The club beat off competition from around Great Britain to make the shortlist, after highlighting their commitment to being pillars of their community, as well as sustainability, diversity, inclusion and helping young people to achieve their potential in the sport.

The other clubs to have made the shortlist are Cleator, from Cumbria, Loddington & Mawsley, from Northamptonshire, Matching Green, from Essex, and Pentyrch, from Glamorgan.

Youngsters enjoy a session at Wrea Green CC

All five clubs are entrants in this year’s Voneus Village Cup, which is contested over the summer and will see two lucky finalists fight for the trophy at Lord’s, in London, on Sunday, September 21st.

Both competitions are sponsored by rural broadband provider Vonues and administered by The Cricketer magazine.

The winner will now be picked by a judging panel comprising Voneus director Ceri John, former England cricketer and Voneus Village Cup ambassador Lydia Greenway, and The Cricketer’s editor Huw Turbervill.

Luke Weafer, from the club, said: "We wish to thank both Voneus and The Cricketer for shortlisting us for 2025.

"With engaging with many local businesses and sponsors and paying tribute to former members of the club, we are proud to be a pillar in the community of Wrea Green.

"A record number of All Stars and Dynamos playing cricket every Friday in May and June for the village to see is truly a wonderful sight, and evidence of our commitment to the future of the cricket club.

"Players of all abilities and backgrounds represent Wrea Green Cricket Club as players, match officials, coaches and committee members; ensuring it is a place for everybody. Our recent appointment, the first of its kind to our knowledge, of a sustainability champion and subsequent policy highlights the importance of this work, and our commitment to do our bit to minimise our carbon footprint.

"We are all proud and honoured to represent Wrea Green Cricket Club. We may be small in stature, but we have the biggest of hearts."

Lydia Greenway added: "The Voneus Village Cup Community Legends competition showcases the true essence of what makes village cricket special across the country.

"The shortlisted clubs are all worthy of recognition for their work off the field in serving the rural communities they represent on the field."

The winner will be announced on 10 June.

For more information visit nationalvillagecup.com