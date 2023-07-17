​Kerwin Mungroo heroics put Leyland into last four of 40 Over Cup

News you can trust since 1886
​Leyland have moved through to the semi-finals of the 40-Over Cup after beating Netherfield in a gripping encounter at Fox Lane on Sunday.
By Craig Salmon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read

Isaac Medhurst struck a fine 79 off 116 deliveries including 10 fours for the visitors, but his removal by pro-fessional Kerwin Mungroo saw them collapse from 160-3 to 198-8 with the South African finishing with 7-25.

In reply, Sagar Udeshi took 6-24 but knocks of 46 and 45 from Jacob Wright and Alex Sutcliffe got the hosts close and Andrew Makinson (23 not out) finished the job off.

Chorley’s hopes were ended by St Annes at Vernon Road. Joshua Pistorius hit a half-century but Mitch Bolus took 4-37 as Chorley posted 160-7.

Leyland's South African fast bowler Kerwin MungrooLeyland's South African fast bowler Kerwin Mungroo
St Annes edged home with three wickets in hand. Yohan De Silva was unbeaten on 62.

Blackpool defeated Fulwood & Broughton by 84 runs at Stanley Park in the other quarter-final.

Josh Boyne’s 94 helped the hosts to 181 all out and in reply F&B were all out for 97 with Boyne taking 4-18.

