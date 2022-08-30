Jubilant Garstang are the Northern League champions after derby joy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Riversiders have dominated the summer, winning 14 of 20 games so far, losing only twice.

They have wrapped up the title with two games of the campaign to spare – their six-wicket victory over derby rivals Longridge at Chipping Road on bank holiday Monday ensuring their lead over second-placed Blackpool was unassailable.

The win was set up by another excellent bowling performance as the hosts were bowled out for just 107.

Garstang CC celebrate their Northern League title triumph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Danny Gilbert and Ian Walling made early inroads as the host were reduced to 56-6. Tom Turner hit some lusty blows in a 41-ball 45 to lift their total into three figures.

However, Walling had him caught by Indian professional Punit Bisht to finish with figures of 4-38, while Gilbert took 3-17.

In reply, the visitors suffered a few jitters as they slumped to 13-2 but Bisht calmed the nerves with a superb half-century, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes. He was ably supported by Mark Walling who hit 26.

It was left to Ryan Pearson (16 not out) to hit the winning runs to signal jubilant celebrations in the visitors’ dressing room and amongst the away supporters.

Elsewhere, relegated Vernon Carus finally found some form as they enjoyed a winning draw at home to Penrith.

Chorley won their derby day at Leyland by 37 runs while Fulwood & Broughton were 59-run victors over Lancaster.