John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Any incoming new manager won’t have just one mountain to climb...he’ll have several

​I travelled to Swansea on Saturday not really knowing what to expect after the events of the strangest opening week of the season I have ever seen in my living memory as a North End fan.

After the boos and jeers following defeat in our opening league fixture it had been a case of "So long, farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, goodbye" to manager Ryan Lowe.

Then just over 24 hours later interim manager Mike Marsh had overseen a Carabao Cup win, leaving the field to rapturous applause from a much more appreciative audience. This improved performance albeit against the weaker opposition of what effectively was Sunderland's second string had given me some faint optimism on the journey down to South Wales.

Lancashire Evening Post

However to offset this, the pessimist in me remembered that this venue was for us a most unhappy hunting ground as we had lost all of our eight games since it opened in 2005, apart from a 1-0 win during the Covid season of 2020-21 when fans were not allowed to attend.

North End's Stefan Thordarson heads at goal (photo: Ian Cook/CameraSport)

In all honesty my previous trips to this neck of the woods including visits to the old Vetch Field had definitely not been one of "My Favourite Things” as we had not won in Swansea at all since the 1960s. Continuing to use the words of Julie Andrew's unfortunately this one was another game where the dog bit and the bee stung to make me feel sad. In fact the only "Sound of Music" at full time came from the jubilant home fans as the exited the stadium. On my long journey home even when I simply just tried to remember my favourite things the pain of this woeful defeat still made me feel bad!

In the first half we struggled to get the ball into our opponents penalty area with lone forward Emil Riis looking very isolated. Our only real chance of the half came just before the interval when Robbie Brady missed a golden opportunity to put us in the lead in missing a one-on-one chance when clean through on goal.

It looked like we would be going into the interval on level terms until five minutes before it, when Liam Lindsay inexplicably patted a high ball in the penalty area in a manner which would not have looked out of place on the beach volleyball court of the recent Paris Olympics.

It was so frustrating as the ball had appeared to be drifting harmlessly out of play but in slight mitigation Lindsay may have been standing behind the line. However any debate on this was immaterial as the resulting spot-kick was duly despatched to give the home side a single-goal lead at half time.

During the break a well known former fans’ panel columnist of this newspaper summed the half up as 45 minutes of his life he would never get back. I shared this opinion personally thinking that the football we displayed in this half had the "same old, same old" vibe to it. I certainly thought that it was no better if not worse than some of the sorry ones I had seen under the tenure of our recently departed manager.

In the opening 15 minutes of the second half we went on the front foot and at last managed to move the ball better around our opponents’ penalty area. In my opinion we had a valid penalty appeal which could of seen us draw level.

We put the home side under a bit of pressure and just as it looked liked we might give our loyal and dedicated fans who had made the trip something to cheer, any hopes of a comeback all suddenly ended when Swansea went upfield and doubled their advantage with their first worthwhile attack of the half.

After this we looked devoid of attacking ideas despite making several substitutions which altered our shape as the closing stages of the game began to follow a similar pattern to many others I have seen on my travels over the past couple of seasons.

Although there was still 30 minutes left to play, it was virtually all over. I was alarmed at seeing the confidence being drained out of our players on the pitch with seemingly very little direction and enthusiasm being shown from the sidelines.

A third goal seven minutes from time confirmed the inevitable and made it seven successive league defeats with no goals scored and 16 conceded. After this goal many of our dejected, long-suffering fans began to file out of the stadium to begin their long journey home.

Our dismal performance illustrated the scale of our problems any incoming manager will have to try and sort out.

Unlike the singing von Trapp family who only had to climb one mountain to eventually reach their dream at the end of "The Sound of Music " musical he will have to climb several mountains and follow even more rainbows if our fans are ever to reach their Premier League dream, with an eventual return to League One looking increasingly more likely as time rolls on.