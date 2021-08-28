It's do or die for Chorley in Northern League relegation battle

The men from Windsor Park are deep in trouble at the bottom of the Northern League Division One after a tough campaign.

They are second from bottom – four points from safety with three games of the season left to play.

Mockett knows that only victories will do over the next days if they are not to drop into the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

On Saturday they host third-placed Lancaster before welcoming derby rivals Leyland to Windsor Park on bank holiday Monday.

Two wins could see Andrew Holdsworth’s men safe with one final game to come but defeats could consign them to their relegation fate. “The saving grace for us is that we are not on our own in terms of the predicament we find ourselves in at the bottom,” said Mockett.

“It all centres on this weekend for two or three clubs – possibly four.

“It comes down to who can get the points this weekend.

“We are under no illusions that points are absolutely essential in the hope that it won’t all boil down to the last match of the season.”

“You never know what is going to happen. It’s no good guessing because we just don’t know.

“We have just got to hope that we can get what we need.

“Lancaster have done particularly well over the second half of the season and Leyland is always a difficult game.”

Saturday's games: Chorley v Lancaster, Fulwood & Broughton v Morecambe, Garstang v Kendal, Longridge v Blackpool, Netherfield v Leyland, St Annes v Fleetwood.

Monday’s other games: F&B v Fleetwood, Garstang v Lancaster, Longridge v Morecambe, Netherfield v Kendal, St Annes v Blackpool.