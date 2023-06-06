​It might get complicated as Thunder bid to qualify

That’s because the race for the two remaining places on offer at Finals Day on Saturday could get complicated.

The group-winning Blaze have already qualified directly for the final at New Road in Worcester, with two more places to be determined.

Southern Vipers sit second in the table on 17 points ahead of the Diamonds (also on 17) courtesy of a superior net run-rate. Thunder are in fourth on 13 points, with Western Storm a point further back sat in fifth place.

Ellie Threlkeld (photo: Lancashire Cricket)

There are five points for all teams to play for, including a bonus point for a big win, and there is a scenario which would see all teams finish on 17 points and net run-rate decide the qualifiers.

Vipers host Sunrisers (7pm) and Storm host Blaze (2.30pm).

To simplify things for Thunder, they have to win. No other result would qualify them.

But if they don’t win with a bonus point – a victory with a scoring rate 1.25 times that of your opponents – then they also have to overturn a slightly inferior net run-rate.

Putting aside the complexities, Thunder have a great chance having won three of their last four games, including against South East Stars at Blackpool on Sunday, when they fought back from the Stars being 87-0 chasing 166 to triumph by 16 runs.

“It was great to get over the line,” said captain Ellie Threlkeld, reflecting on a game in which Emma Lamb made 63 and was then one of five bowlers to take two wickets.

“It was a great team win, and everyone stood up when they needed to. That’s exactly what you want. I couldn’t be happier.

“We managed to drag it back really well in the second innings. I was pleased with the bowlers, and it was also a really good fielding performance.

“The outfield was really fast, so it was tough in the field. But the girls did a great job.”