Hundred per cent record for Preston CC

By Peter Storey
Published 5th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Preston celebrated a second successive win to open their Palace Shield Premier Division campaign at the weekend.

They beat hosts Kirkham and Wesham by 63 runs after electing to bat and amassing 320 for eight in their 45 overs.

Opener Sajid Patel led the way with a knock of 130, with Navazish Ali (46) and Suhel Patel (35) and Imran Mehmood (30) to the fore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, there were impressive half-centuries from Theo Cunliffe (53) and TJ Bailey (52).

Preston batsman Sajid PatelPreston batsman Sajid Patel
Preston batsman Sajid Patel

But after their wickets had fallen, only Jack Mansfield with 38 offered any hope for Kirkham and Wesham, who reached 257 for eight in their 45 overs.

Elsewhere, Eccleston were beaten by 161 runs at Torrisholme after struggling to 96 all out batting second.

The home side had earlier posted 257 for nine, Sam Brown hitting 73.

There were wins for Burneside over Penrith, Lancaster against Heysham, and Morecambe at Rufford, while Fylde’s game at Westgate ended in a tie.

Related topics:KirkhamWesham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice