Hassan’s six-game deal for Red Rose

The 27-year-old is a proven wicket taker in red- ball cricket, with 72 wickets at an average of 21 in Test matches and an overall First-Class tally of 244 wickets at 23.

Hassan first played for Pakistan in August 2016 in a one-day international before making his T20 International debut against England at Old Trafford.

He then made his Test bow against the West Indies in early 2017 and has gone on to feature 17 times for his country in red-ball cricket, proving a difficult proposition for batters with his constant tight lines and variations.

Pakistan's Hassan Ali has joined Lancashire

The right-arm medium-fast bowler has since gone on to claim six ‘five-fors’ at Test level including against number-one ranked side, New Zealand.

Hassan was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England and played a key role as Pakistan were crowned champions. Hassan spearheaded the Pakistan attack, taking 17 wickets to finish as leading wicket take r, and Player of the Tournament, while only conceding 4.29 runs per over.

He will arrive at Old Trafford on April 1 and will be in contention to make his English county debut against Kent at Canterbury on 14 April. Hassan will be available until after Lancashire’s match against Essex which starts on May 19 at Old Trafford.

He said: “I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career.

“Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium which holds special memories for me, after making my T20 International debut against England there in 2016.

“I am very proud to follow in the footsteps of Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, who always talks so highly of his time with Lancashire”