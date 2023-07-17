News you can trust since 1886
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

​Great Eccleston steal a march on Palace Shield relegation rivals

​Great Eccleston gave their fight against relegation in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division a huge boost at the weekend.
By Craig Salmon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

​Their game at home to Penwortham was the only one to reach a conclusion and they took full advantage, winning by 36 runs.

A brilliant 95 from Will Thistlethwaite and a half-century from Mohamed Nadeem enabled the hosts to post 171-6. Xavier Bateman took three wickets despite being expensive.

In reply, pen were handed a revised target of 141 from 22.3 overs but they could only manage 104-6 with Declan Jones unbeaten on 35. Jim Procter and Jon Jeffries took three wickets apiece.

Will Thistlethwaite batting for Great Eccleston (photo: Neil Cross)Will Thistlethwaite batting for Great Eccleston (photo: Neil Cross)
Will Thistlethwaite batting for Great Eccleston (photo: Neil Cross)
Euxton picked up six points at Thornton Cleveleys after restricting the hosts to 153-7 off 34 overs.

Joshua Sackfield hit 46 and Oliver Kyle struck 42 for TC while Jack Shovelton finished with 3-54.

In reply, Euxton were 82-4 when the weather intervened. Hakeem Perryman hit 24 and James Bone contributed 29, while Joshua Rolinson took three wickets.

Preston were looking in a strong position at 66-0, with Navazish Ali (38 not out) and Sajid Patel (23 not out) going well, when the weather caused their match against Mawdesley to be abandoned.

Similarly, Carnforth were 64 without loss when their game against Vernon Carus was brought to a premature end.

Lancaster were 16-0 in reply to Torrisholme’s 154 all out when the players were forced off while Kirkham & Wesham were 48-4 against Morecambe.

