Ian Dickinson for Chorley in their northern league game against Lancaster

There was a danger they were going to get cut adrift in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after picking up just one win in six.

However, they were too strong for fellow strugglers Barrow, prevailing by nine wickets at Old Emmanuel School.

Miller Childs took 3-27 and there were two wickets apiece for Jake Parsons and Hakeem Perryman as the visitors were to 161-8. Nicholas Elliot top scored with 36.

Croston cruised to victory in reply as Perryman struck a superb 86, which included 11 fours and three sixes. He was ably assisted by Ian Dickinson (46 not out).

Fifth-placed Euxton remain in touch with the teams at the top after a tight three-wicket win at Preston.

The hosts has Suhel Patel (46) to thank for helping them post a three-figure score. Harun Hendi hit 22 but no other batsman could reach double figures as Preston were all out for 119.

Elliot Mackrael, Ulricht Van Duyker, Cian McDermott and Louis Sweeney all took two wickets.

In reply, the visitors had Mark Winrow (48) and Dave McCabe (22 not out) to thank as they edged to victory with three wickets in hand.

Eccleston were well beaten by four wickets at Thornton Cleveleys.

Reece Thomas hit 40 for the visitors but a wicket haul of 7-25 by Daniel Howard saw them all out for 106.