Fulwood and Broughton ready to face Northern Premier Cricket League leaders Blackpool

The Northern Premier Cricket League enters the second half of the season and Blackpool have a 26-point gap at the top of the table.

Their one defeat in league action came against F&B on the opening day – they were beaten by 134 runs.

It is a return to the same venue tomorrow, the opener having also been staged at Highfield due to the pitch work which was being done at Stanley Park.

Fulwood and Broughton captain Dominic Jackson

F&B have not listed Simon Kerrigan in their XI for the visit of Blackpool due to his commitments at county level for Northants.

Kerrigan has played for the last three Saturdays, taking 7-60 in last week’s victory at Fleetwood.

He took some punishment in the defeat to Lancaster a fortnight ago, 98 runs coming off his 13 overs.

Three weeks ago, Kerrigan struck 82 and took three wickets in a win against Morecambe.

Tucked in behind Blackpool in second place are Longridge.

Nick Wilkinson’s side were five-wicket winners at Morecambe last week.

The victory was a case of bouncing back following three league defeats on the spin.

Longridge are on their home wicket tomorrow, hosting Fleetwood.

Just five points separate Longridge from Morecambe in fifth place.

In between are Netherfield and Garstang, all who will be aiming to keep the pressure on Blackpool.

Garstang host Leyland at the Riverside tomorrow, the visitors having found their form in recent weeks.

David Makinson’s men have won three of their last four games – they took 10 points from a drawn game within that sequence.

Chorley host Kendal, looking to hit back from their defeat to Leyland.