Former player Mark Chilton is Lancashire's new director of cricket performance

The 44-year-old will start with immediate effect and will take responsibility for all elite and pathway cricket at Lancashire.

Chilton, who moved into the role of performance director and assistant coach in November 2018, holds an ECB Level four coaching qualification, and also completed a masters degree in sporting directorship, gaining a distinction from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Educated at Manchester Grammar School and Durham University, Chilton went on to play almost 200 First Class matches for the Red Rose and since moving into the club’s coaching set-up has also gained a range of significant external experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Chilton

Chilton spent a season working as an assistant coach at Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s Big Bash League in 2017 and has also spent time with

England rugby union’s World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward and current England Football Manager, Gareth Southgate OBE.

Chilton said: “It’s an honour to be named as director of cricket performance having been involved with Lancashire for more than 20 years now, as a player and a coach.

“We’ve got a highly talented group of players, both male and female, with an experienced coaching set up working across Lancashire.

“This includes an exciting group of young players coming through the ranks in our age-group and academy set ups, whilst recreational cricket in the north west continues to thrive.

“I will dedicate myself to this new opportunity and look forward to working with the Board, executive team and coaching staff at Old Trafford to write a new, successful chapter in the cub’s history.”

Chair Andy Anson added: “Mark will be a great addition to the senior management team and I am delighted that he will be heading up the cricket side of the cub as we look ahead to next season and beyond.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and skill in both coaching and sports performance and he has used his role to hone his skill set over the last three years.

“Mark has studied the latest trends in sports science and understands the importance of data and analytics in sport. This will enable him to link together the relevant departments as we aim to improve continually.”