Five-star Joseph helps Euxton to narrow win

The opening bowler produced a scintillating display to account for Thonton Cleveleys’ top order at Illawalla.

Bowdon took 5-34 as the hosts limped to 106 all out inside 34 overs but if the visitors thought the hard work had been done, they were to be very much mistaken.

The home side’s bowlers came fighting back but an unbeaten 24 from captain and No.9 batsman Louis Sweeney ensured Euxton emerged victorious by just one wicket.

Mohamed Nadeem's superb spell of bowling was costly for Eccleston (photo:Tony North)

It appeared like it was going to be a breeze for the visitors as Bowdon ripped out the hosts’ opening five batsmen. Ulricht Van Duyker and Jack Shovelton then took two wickets apiece as Cleveleys just about reached three figures.

That was largely down to 28 from Jake Holmes and 16 runs each from the final pairing of Greg Tirrell and Jeremy Newman.

Euxton found the betting conditions equally as tough though as Tirrell took 3-27 and there were two wickets apiece for Anthony Ellison, Daniel Howard and Joshua Rolinson.

Fortunately, Chris Pearson hit a stoic 36 and Sweeney’s late intervention saw Euxton home.

It was a day to forget for bottom side Croston who were crushed by second-placed Morecambe by 108 runs at Woodhill Lane.

The hosts were able to post 186 all out with skipper Alex Briggs hitting a half-century and Shane Burton contributing 42.

Jake Parsons took 3-59 and there were a couple of wickets apiece for Miller Childs, Millie Hodge and Joshua Rolinson.

In reply, Croston were routed for 78 with only Hakeem Perryman (38) putting up any resistance.

Irfan Qayyum and Shane Burton took 5-27 and 5-17 respectively.

Eccleston battled hard but were ultimately beaten by three runs by Great Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

The host restricted the visitors to 136-8 with Reece Thomas and Cameron Smith picking up three wickets apiece. Will Thistlethwaite’s unbeaten half-century proved pivotal though.