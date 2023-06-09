​First Eccleston victory is coming, says professional Tom Foster

​The men from Doctor’s Lane have endured a baptism of fire in their inaugural season in the Northern Premier League after winning promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield last year.

After the opening seven games, Eccleston sit bottom of the table after failing to pick up a single victory so far.

However, their winless record fails to tell the true story. They have certainly not been outplayed in the majority of matches and the fact that they have picked up 16 bonus points would suggest they have been close to breaking their duck.

Tom Foster

Last weekend, they were beaten by just one wicket by Fleetwood and Foster reckons a little bit of inexperience is costing the team at crucial moments in games.

He believes his team-mates are learning quickly and it won't be long before they secure their first victory of the campaign.

"We have been really close,” said Foster, whose side prepare to welcome neighbours Chorley to Doctors Lane this weekend.

“We are playing some decent stuff. We have been competing and getting ourselves in games, it’s just about getting over that line.

"I think all of the lads feel that if we keep doing as we are and keep improving, we are going to get a win soon. I think it’s coming. The lads have found at this level that the other teams have just been doing the little things really well.

"Things like saving five or 10 runs in the field or where batters run between the wickets. It’s more things like that. I think we have got the talent and the quality.

"There’s a lot of good players and good teams in this league and they just know how to get themselves out of difficult situations."

Foster revealed he, captain Michael Atkinson and the players have been discussing ways of getting that little bit extra out of their performances.

"I think we need to keep working hard on our fitness, our fielding so that when we get a team under pressure, we keep them there and not let them get out of it," he said.

"It’s been really hot recently and 50 overs is a long time, a lot of our lads have only been used to playing 45 overs a side rather than 50.

"It’s just about having that strength to dig in a little bit deeper.”

This weekend’s derby clash will not be easy though as Andrew Holdsworth’s men are in a rich vein of form and currently reside in second spot in the table.

They already have the advantage of tasting success over Eccleston this season in the 40 over Cup last month and last Sunday in the T20 group stages.

However, Foster believes his team are more than capable of upsetting the high-flyers.

"It’s a derby game,” said Foster. “I think many of the players on both sides will have come up against each other at some point in the past. A lot will have grown up playing against each other, junior cricket, school cricket.

"There’s a little bit of a rivalry and obviously they are second, playing really well, and have got some good players so it's going to be a tough game for us.

"They have already beaten us in the cups so it’s going to take a special performance but what a time to hopefully get our first win on the board.”

Having returned to his childhood club this year, Foster is beginning to show what he is capable of.

He has notched 318 runs at an average of 63 and last weekend scored his first century of the summer and took four wickets against Fleetwood.

"I am starting to feel that I am batting close to my best which is really good,” he said. “I think early season is always tricky so I am really glad to be contributing.

"The great thing for me is that some of the other lads are really starting to chip in.

"Martyn Brierley batted really well all last weekend. He scored 50 in the league and again in the T20 Cup onSunday.

"The bowlers are starting to adapt to the Northern League – Cam Smith is starting to bowl really well.

“Reece Thomas unfortunately got injured last weekend but played really well the previous week against Longridge.”

FIXTURES

NORTHERN LEAGUE: Eccleston v Chorley, Fleetwood v Kendal, Fulwood & Broughton v Garstang, Leyland v Penrith, Longridge v St Annes, Netherfield v Blackpool.