Edwards helps key to steer Eccleston to victory

By Peter Storey
Published 26th May 2025, 11:41 BST

​In the Palace Shield Premier Division, Eccleston beat visitors Fylde by four wickets.

​After electing to bat first, Fylde reached 209 for seven in their 45 overs, steered largely by Will Smith’s 79.

Michael Watkinson made 37 not out.

Eccleston reached their target with an over to spare, as openers Adam Norris (52) and Thomas Foster (59) provided the platform for victory.

Lancaster's Ben Simm (photo: Tony North)

Jadeja Edwards was later the key man, scoring an unbeaten 44 for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Lancaster beat Morecambe by 43 runs. Lancaster were all out for 152 after being put in to bat, Curtley Louw top scoring with an imperious 88.

But in reply, Morecambe were all out for 109 in 31.4 overs, David Rhoda (29no) and Alex Briggs (27) their only significant scorers. Ben Simm and Louw took four wickets apiece.

Leaders Preston (252 for five) thrashed Penrith (41 all out) by 211 runs, Sajid Patel to the fore with 114, before ShaidHusain Haji took 3-9 to send the visitors home empty handed.

