Eccleston bid for three on spin in Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Michael Atkinson’s men were languishing near the foot of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after opening the campaign up with three defeats.

However, wins over Kirkham and Wesham and Torrisholme have propelled them up to fifth in the table – one place above their opponents this weekend.

Pen – who ironically have one more win to their name than Eccleston so far – slipped back after losing at home to second placed Morecambe.

Eccleston skipper Michael Atkinson

Preston will be looking to build on last weekend’s vital away win at fellow strugglers Croston when they travel to Cumbria to take on Barrow.

On Sunday, it’s the first round of the Meyler Cup. Last year’s winners were Penrith who subsequently won promotion back to the Northern League.

Weekend fixtures. Northern League: Blackpool v Penrith, Chorley v Lancaster, Garstang v Kendal, Leyland v St Annes, Netherfield v Fulwood & Broughton, Vernon Carus v Longridge.

Palace Shield: Barrow v Preston, Eccleston v Penwortham, Euxton v Great Eccleston, Fleetwood v Croston, Kirkham & Wesham v Morecambe, Torrisholm v Thornton Cleveleys.