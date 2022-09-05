Eccleston are on the cusp of promotion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Atkinson’s men started the day in second spot in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – two points ahead of Great Ecc who were third.

Their two wicket win on Saturday now means they hold a eight-point lead over Morecambe – who leapfrogged above Great Ecc into third – with two games of the season to go.

Some superb bowling by Reece Thomas (4-58) saw the hosts slip to 25-6. However, knocks of 29 and 36 from Joe McMillan and Peter Whittle respectively helped Great Ecc recover slightly. Stewart White then took three quick wickets.

Jack Shovelton took 5-22 for Euxton

Chasing 127 for victory, Eccleston were given a fast start by opener David Hewson (24).

The visitors began to lose wickets regularly but Adam Norris (43) and Jordan Bentham (21) held firm to give them a huge victory.

Elsewhere, Euxton defeated Thornton Cleveleys by three wickets after bowling the visitors out for 100. Jack Shovelton took 5-22 and Ulricht van Duyker returned figures of 3-18.

Van Duyker then hit a half-century as the home side secured victory.

Ian Dickinson’s knock of 40 proved to be in vain for bottom side Croston as they lost to visitors Morecambe by two wickets.

Jake Parsons took 5-52 but the away reached their target of 164 with more than eight overs to spare.

Leyland sneaked over the winning line to edge Penrith by two wickets at Fox Lane on Saturday.

The visitors looked set to be skittled for a very low score after being reduced to 28-3.

However, James Bowman’s superb unbeaten 97 enabled Penrith to post 154-7. Andrew Jacques took 3-47

The hosts edged to victory thanks to knocks from Karl Cross (40) and James Critchley (32 not out).

Chorley are set for a midtable finish after going down to defeat at St Annes by six wickets. Roshen Silva hit 85 and Harry Barclay scored 50 as the visitors posted 207-6.