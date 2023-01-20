​Eccleston are determined not to just make up the numbers in Northern League

The small village outfit are preparing for their first season in the highly respected Northern Premier League this summer.

Competing against long-established powerhouse outfits like Blackpool and Leyland in 2023 is perhaps something the club did not envisage when wickets were first pitched at the start of last season.

A trip to West Cliff to take on Preston on the opening day of the 2022 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division ended in a two-wicket defeat.

Eccleston Cricket club after winning promotion last year (photo: Eccleston CC)

Perhaps at that moment Atkinson could have been forgiven for contemplating a long hard season peering nervously at the wrong end of the table – especially as his men followed that result up with defeats to Fleetwood, on home turf, and Penwortham, at Middleforth Green, over the next two weeks.

However, a comprehensive victory over Torrisholme at Doctors Lane got the villagers up and running – but ultimately it was a scorching final run-in to the season which saw the club confound the odds and win promotion.

They won their final nine games of the season to secure runners-up position behind Fleetwood.

Atkinson admits he and his men are still buzzing from last summer’s historic success, but reality dawned this week when the Northern League fixtures were released.

Nathan McDonnell has joined from Leyland

Eccleston will travel to Penrith on the opening day on April 22 before welcoming St Annes – the former club of ex-Lancashire and England great Andrew Flintoff – to Doctors Lane a week later.

There are derbies against Chorley and Leyland to look forward to before a trip to Stanley Park – one of Lancashire’s outgrounds – to face Blackpool on the final day of the season.

Rather than feel daunted by what is to come, Atkinson believes his men will relish the challenge which lies ahead.

"I would say it feels exciting,” said Atkinson. "To see the fixtures is exciting times; there’s a bit of everything to be honest. Seeing all the big town teams and knowing you’re going to be playing them.

Eccleston captain Michael Atkinson is relishing the challenge of the Northern League

"Last season was great. We had a bit of a get-together at the club last week, all the players. We had a few drinks to catch up.

"There is still that kind of buzz which you would expect from a team which has just got promoted.

"Last season was such a great achievement to win promotion as a group and to be the captain of that.

"It is going to be a great experience to captain the club in the Northern League – to be able to captain the club at places like Stanley Park.

"We play Blackpool on the final day of the season – hopefully nothing will be riding on it in terms of us needing to win to stay up.”

Perhaps something will be resting on the match at Stanley Park in terms of the other end of the table because Atkinson and the club’s committee have certainly not been resting on their laurels over the winter – moving decisively to strengthen the squad.

Eccleston lad Tom Foster has returned to the club 15 years after leaving to become the club’s professional.

The batting all-rounder has been a paid man for many years in the Liverpool Competition and last season was the skipper of Birkenhead Park.

Over the winter he has been playing for Lake Taupo in New Zealand.

The club has also swooped for all-rounder Nathan McDonnell from Leyland and opening batsman Martyn Brierley, who has arrived from Penwortham.

Last season’s overseas amateur Reece Thomas – who was integral to Eccleston’s success – is also expected to return.

"Tom Foster used to play for us in the juniors but as he developed, he went elsewhere to play his cricket at a higher standard,” said Atkinson.

"As soon as promotion was confirmed, we knew who we wanted as pro and I think it was a good pull for Tom to come back here being an Eccleston lad and returning to his small village club.

"He will be able to pass on all the knowledge he has gained. He is a good cricketer and a great lad.

"Our opening bowler Cameron Smith is great mates with Nathan McDonnell.

"He has played the majority of his career in the Northern League and he can contribute with both bat and ball. He’s been there and done it in the Northern League.

"Martyn Brierley is another one who has played in the Liverpool Competition and who we know quite well.

"We don’t want to be a one-season wonder so signing people like Nathan, Tom and Martyn will definitely help us try to establish ourselves in the Northern League.”

