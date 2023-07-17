​County champions Longridge are one step away from defending crown

The men from Chipping Road enjoyed the greatest moment in their history last year when they defeated Ormskirk to lift the Lancashire Knockout Cup at Old Trafford.​

And Luke Platt’s men now have the opportunity to defend their title after they defeated Wigan at Bull Hey to earn a final showdown against Northern on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longridge enjoyed a comprehensive 77-run victory at the last-four stage. Matthew de Villiers’ fine 70 enabled the visitors to post a competitive 183 all out.

Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 28/08/21 Northern Premier Cricket League Longridge CC v Blackpool CC Longridge batter Luke Platt

He shared in a 100-run partnership with Zach Procter (44) for the fifth wicket. Adnan Miakhel was the pick of the hosts’ bowlers with 3-24.

In reply, Wigan were skittled for 106 as Caleb Bradford took 4-25 while there were two wickets apiece for Jonathan Millward and De Villiers.

A day earlier in the Northern League, Longridge were rescued by the weather as their match against Blackpool at Stanley Park was abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had limped to 83-8 off 36 overs with Jamie Thomson taking 3-20 and Blackpool had reached 11 without loss when the rain came.

a

It was a similar story across the board with only one game reaching a conclusion.

Eccleston looked destined for a return to the Palace Shield as they were well beaten at St Annes by nine wickets.

The visitors could only muster 95 all out with Lukman Vahaluwala taking a superb 5-8 off nine overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Yohan De Silva’s quick-fire 39 ensured the home side’s revised target of 74 was met off 13 overs.

Fulwood & Broughton were denied victory as the weather prevented them from batting after they dismissed Penrith for just 51. Hareen Buddila took 3-5.

Garstang perhaps dodged a bullet in their home game against Fleetwood.

Michael Walling hit 43 but 5-32 from Tiaan van Vuuren saw the hosts all out for 139. The visitors reached 68-1 when the weather intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad