​County champions Longridge are one step away from defending crown

​Longridge are just one win away from a remarkable defence of their county crown.
By Craig Salmon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST- 2 min read

The men from Chipping Road enjoyed the greatest moment in their history last year when they defeated Ormskirk to lift the Lancashire Knockout Cup at Old Trafford.​

And Luke Platt’s men now have the opportunity to defend their title after they defeated Wigan at Bull Hey to earn a final showdown against Northern on September 3.

Longridge enjoyed a comprehensive 77-run victory at the last-four stage. Matthew de Villiers’ fine 70 enabled the visitors to post a competitive 183 all out.

Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 28/08/21 Northern Premier Cricket League Longridge CC v Blackpool CC Longridge batter Luke Platt
He shared in a 100-run partnership with Zach Procter (44) for the fifth wicket. Adnan Miakhel was the pick of the hosts’ bowlers with 3-24.

In reply, Wigan were skittled for 106 as Caleb Bradford took 4-25 while there were two wickets apiece for Jonathan Millward and De Villiers.

A day earlier in the Northern League, Longridge were rescued by the weather as their match against Blackpool at Stanley Park was abandoned.

The visitors had limped to 83-8 off 36 overs with Jamie Thomson taking 3-20 and Blackpool had reached 11 without loss when the rain came.

It was a similar story across the board with only one game reaching a conclusion.

Eccleston looked destined for a return to the Palace Shield as they were well beaten at St Annes by nine wickets.

The visitors could only muster 95 all out with Lukman Vahaluwala taking a superb 5-8 off nine overs.

In reply, Yohan De Silva’s quick-fire 39 ensured the home side’s revised target of 74 was met off 13 overs.

Fulwood & Broughton were denied victory as the weather prevented them from batting after they dismissed Penrith for just 51. Hareen Buddila took 3-5.

Garstang perhaps dodged a bullet in their home game against Fleetwood.

Michael Walling hit 43 but 5-32 from Tiaan van Vuuren saw the hosts all out for 139. The visitors reached 68-1 when the weather intervened.

Hardly any play took place during Chorley and Leyland’s games against Netherfield and Kendal respectively.

