Chorley's bowlers brutalised by incredible T20 knock by St Annes' batsman Tom Higson

He hit an amazing unbeaten 202 off just 80 balls, his knock included 18 sixes and 17 fours!

The hosts failed to take a wicket as Ashton Charles (29 not out) ensured Higson took the bulk of the strike. In reply, Indian pro Siddhesh Lad struck a half-century, but Chorley fell 99 runs short.

That result certainly did not improve Chorley’s mood after they lost to Netherfield the day before. They remain in desperate trouble as they look to stave off the threat of relegation from the Northern League Division One.

Tom Higson

They were skittled for a paltry 57, in reply to Netherfield sizeable score of 233-7.

The writing was on the wall at Parkside Road for the visitors as soon as their Indian pro Lad snicked Matt Jackson behind to Finley Richardson for a duck. His was the first of five ducks for Chorley as Jackson ran riot taking 7-34.

Earlier, the hosts had piled on the runs with the top order contributing significantly.

Ben Barrow struck 43 and professional Shrikant Mundhe hit 55. The star of the show was Josh Dixon, who scored a fine 71. Will Moultontook 3-51.

Elsewhere, Leyland’s game against Morecambe at Fox Lane was abandoned just 1.4 over into the visitors’ reply. The home side were indebted to Pakistani sub-professional Zain Abbas after they had been asked to bat first and scored 177 all out.

He struck a superb century as the rest of the batsmen struggled to cope with Indian pro Rongsen Jonathan, who took 5-56.

On Sunday, Leyland were beaten in the T20 Cup by Netherfield by four wickets at Fox Lane. Watson hit 32 as the hosts closed on 107-7. Iain critchley took four wickets in Netherfield’s reply but it wasn’t enough.

Longridge remain in second spot after a comfortable six-wicket win over relegation threatened Fulwood and Broughton at Chipping Road.

Mike Sambell hit 38 but F&B were all out for 128. Jonathan Millward took 5-41. In reply, the hosts cruised to victory with Zac Christie unbeaten on 61.

They continued that winning form in the T20 Cup – getting the better of Fleetwood by seven wickets at Broadwater. The hosts made 119-6 and the visitors suprassed that with more than two over s to spare. Daniel Wilkinson Jnr hit 43.

Garstang had to settled for a draw in a rain affected match against st Annes at the Riverside.

Punit Bisht hit 62 as the hosts posted 255-5 and the visitors were reduced to 120-7 thanks to Danny Gilbert’s fine 4-17 before the weather interrupted proceedings.

Elsewhere, leaders Blackpool continued their march towards the title with a nine-wicket win over Fleetwood at Stanley Park, while third-placed Lancaster enjoyed similar success over Kendal.