Chorley win through to final of Northern League's 40-over competition

Chorley bowler Samuel Steeple

Alfie Dobson’s knock of 47 and Keiran McCullagh’s 36 helped them post a competitive 157 all out. Ian Walling took 3-17.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 92, with James Lee taking 3-20, including the crucial wicket of professional Punit Bisht for 26.

In the other semi-final, Longridge were beaten in a high-scoring game against Blackpool at Chipping Road.

The hosts batted first and stuck 202-4,thanks largely to Luke Platt’s fine unbeaten 82 and Daniel Wilson’s 59 not out.

However, the visitors raced to victory in reply, reaching their target with more than five overs and eight wickets to spare, Shivam Chauhan’s brilliant century the difference.

Longridge remain on top of Division One though, after a comprehensive victory over Fulwood and Broughton the previous day.

Joshua Mullin’s 92 and James Whitehead’s 68 helped them close on 241-7. Matthew Smith took 4-37.

In reply, F&B were dismissed for 117 with Jonathan Millward and Daniel Wilsontaking three wickets apiece.

Netherfield professional Shrikant Mundhe stood between Chorley and victory on Saturday. The Indian professional produced a brilliant century as the hosts posted 206-8.

For the hosts, Samuel Steeple (3-16) and Gaurav Dhar (3-54) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, the home side were bowled out for 137 in the 45th over.

Leyland’s wait for a win in the Northern League Division One continues after they were on the receiving end of a strong batting performance at Morecambe.

The visitors were always going to be up against it after the hosts posted a whopping 269-9.

Charlie Swarbrick hit a superb century off just 89 balls and he was given some excellent support from Gareth Pedder (50) and Rongsen Jonathan (52). Ben Weaver was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-57.

In reply, despite professional Suliya Sama’s fine century, the visitors were bowled for just over 200.

It was miserable weekend for Garstang as they were beaten at St Annes by six wickets. Danny Gilbert (43) and Matthew Crowther (38 not out) were the main contributors to the visitors’ total of 186-8.

However, the home side cruised to victory with Nathan Bolus (84 not out) imperious.