Chorley relief as victory on the last day saves them from relegation

They were in the drop zone going into the last game but their nine-wicket win at Fleetwood – coupled with defeat for Morecambe against Garstang – saw Andrew Holdsworth’s men survive.

Morecambe will be relegated with Fleetwood to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Chorley’s clash with Fleetwood saw them field first at Broadwater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Steeple took five wickets in CHorley's victory at Fleetwood which preserved their Northern Premier Cricket League status

They shone with the ball, Samuel Steeple and Will Moulton taking five wickets apiece to dismiss the hosts for 105 in 35.2 overs.

With the bit between their teeth, Chorley launched a successful chase.

Siddhesh Lad led the charge with an unbeaten 65, hitting 10 fours. Fellow opener Ben Simpkins scored 28, with Harry Barclay joining Lad in the middle to see it through.

Morecambe were beaten by two wickets by Garstang at Woodhill Lane.

They were 130-9 in their 50 overs, Garstang replying with 133-8 to claim victory.

Paras Dogra top-scored with 34 for Garstang, Michael Wellings adding 28.

At the other end of the table, champions Blackpool were beaten by Netherfield at Stanley Park – their only other defeat had come on the first day of the season in April.

Lancaster secured second place after a 130-run victory over Fulwood and Broughton.

Once again Atharva Taide was at the heart of things, hitting a magnificent 132 not out. That was his third ton of the season and a highest score.

The pro struck 14 fours an a six during his time at the crease as the home side were 247 all out. For F&B, Ewen Masford took 7-42.

F&B were 117 all out in reply, Taide picking up two wickets. Damar Graham took 5-33.

Longridge had to settle for a fourth-place finish after losing at Kendal.

Put in to bat at Shap Road, Longridge were 73 all out, Zac Christie top-scoring with 25.

Kendal didn’t pull up any trees with the bat either, losing five wickets as they chased down Longridge’s tally.

Leyland beat St Annes by four runs, the six bonus points taken by the visitors at Fox Lane enough to keep them out of the bottom two.

Saliya Saman’s 50 was the highlight of Leyland’s 143 all out, Tom Higson and Thomas Bradley each taking four wickets.

In reply, St Annes were 139 all out, Nathan McDonnell taking 4-8.