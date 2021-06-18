Chorley look to professional Siddhesh Lad to inspire them to better fortunes

Siddhesh Lad

Despite reaching the final of the 40-over competition, Andrew Holdsworth’s men have yet to spark in the league.

They have won only one of their first nine games – their loss to Lancaster last weekend saw them go bottom of the table.

Chairman Peter Mockett admits his men must start to turn their fortunes around and has backed Lad to be the person to inspire the team away from the relegation places.

Currently sitting in the top 10 in terms of run scorers in the league, Mockett has praised the paid man for the way he has coped despite the concern he has for loved ones back home with India badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis .

“Siddhesh is a smashing lad,” said Mockett. “He settled in at the club immediately.

“He’s got family back home to be concerned about.

“One of our older members sadly lost his wife recently and he has kindly put Siddhesh up at his home.

“It’s an arrangement which suits both parties and when he’s come all this way from home and is able to settle into the environment, then it’s good.

“He’s got involved with the junior set-up at the club and helps out with the coaching.

“He is certainly fulfilling the requirements that we need on that account.

“You can never guarantee when you bring a professional over that they will get scores.

“He certainly started off well and he looks a quality batsman – a proper batsman.

“You wouldn’t call him a basher, he can certainly play some beautiful shots, but unfortunately he has hit a bit of a patch but hopefully class will show through in the fullness of time.”

Chorley are due to face Fleetwood – the team which is directly above them in the relegation zone – this weekend at Windsor Park.

Tomorrow's fixtures

NORTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE: Chorley v Fleetwood, Fulwood and Broughton v Lancaster, Garstang v Morecambe, Longridge v Kendal, Netherfield v Blackpool, St Annes v Leyland.