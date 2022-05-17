Chorley beaten

Jacob Wright scored 95

Andrew Holdsworth’s men managed to frustrate the home side who missed out on an outright victory by one wicket. It was the Riversiders who batted first and compiled a competitive total of 219-7.

Michael Walling (48), professional Punit Bisht (28) and Mark Walling (20) built solid foundations for the hosts.

The innings was given further impetus courtesy of a fine half-century from Tom Wells and skipper Danny Gilbert’s knock of 39. Gaurav Dhar was the pick of the bowlers with 2-27.

In reply, Chorley were going along nicely with Holdsworth and Harry Barclay at the crease.

However, when the skipper was trapped in front by Gilbert for 26, Garstang managed to stem the flow of runs while taking wickets. Barclay remained defiant, finishing unbeaten on 69 as Chorley held on for a draw.

Longridge moved to the top of the table after getting the better of Leyland at Chipping Road.

A superb knock of 95 from wicketkeeper/batsman Jacob Wright helped the visitors set a competitive total of 204-9. Wright hit nine fours and four sixes before becoming the fourth victim of Caleb Bradford, while Connor Rutland returned figures of 4-28.

In reply, the home side cruised to victory for the loss of just two wickets. Joshua Mullin led the way with 74 and he was given ample support by captain Luke Platt (43) and Connor Rutland (54).

Vernon Carus’ search for a first win goes on after they were beaten by Netherfield at Park Side Road by four wickets. The visitors paid the price for not putting enough runs on the board as they were dismissed for just 93. Jack Airey top scored with 35 while Daniel Bernet finished with 6-21.

Vernons fought hard with the ball in hand but despite two wickets apiece for Matthew Timms and David Sullivan, they slipped to defeat.

Fulwood and Broughton were on the right side of a draw against St Annes at Highfield. The hosts compiled 229-6 with Matthew Rosbottom (56), Sonal Dinusha (58) and Zach Procter (54 not out) all making half-centuries.