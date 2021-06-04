Chorley are true to form in league and cup

It has been 41 long years since the men from Windsor Park finished ahead of everyone else at the top of the pile.

Indeed, in the league’s 69-year history, they have only ever been crowned champions twice – in 1971 and 1980.

Even during the glory years of the 1990s when they reached the ECB National Knockout final at Lord’s in three successive years – winning it 1994 and 1995 – the Northern League title proved elusive.

Chorley bowler Louis Johnson in action against Netherfield last weekend

True to history, Chorley have proven themselves to a formidable cup side, having reached the final of the 40-over competition this season, brushing aside Garstang in last Sunday’s semi-final.

However, their league form has left a lot to be desired so far – last weekend’s loss to Netherfield leaves them fourth-bottom, just six points above the drop zone.

“We have had one or two setbacks in the league this season,” said chairman Peter Mockett.

“But lo and behold out of the blue, we managed a terrific semi-final cup win over Garstang.

“Over quite a lot of years that has been pretty typical of us as a club.

“We may not do that well in the league, but we always seem to be able to turn up for the cups.

“In my time , we have never really threatened in the league, which would be my preference.”

While the final will be one to look forward to, Mockett admits he would like to see his men start picking up wins in the league.

They face a tough proposition this weekend when they host in-form Blackpool.

“We are inconsistent particularly, we will have to concede, on the batting side where we struggle to string two good performances together," said Mockett

“But the great thing about sport is we get another chance this weekend and hopefully, we can pull it all together.”

Tomorrow's fixtures

Northern League Division One: Chorley v Blackpool, Fulwood and Broughton v Leyland, Garstang v Fleetwood, Longridge v Lancaster, Netherfield v Morecambe, St Annes v Kendal.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division: Kirkham and Wesham v Barrow, Penrith v Fylde, Preston v Great Eccleston, South Shore v Penwortham, Thornton Cleveleys v Eccleston, Vernon Carus v Croston.