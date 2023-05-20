​Chorley are looking to topple league leaders Kendal

​The top two face each other at Windsor Park in what could be a defining moment in the summer.

Kendal have begun the campaign in red-hot form, winning all four of their opening fixtures this season.

But equally, Chorley look formidable opponents having won three out of four – the only slight blot on their copybook was not their fault.

Chorley's batsman Alex Howarth in action.

Their match against defending champions Garstang earlier this month was ruined by the weather.

Last weekend, they were far too strong for bottom side Penrith, winning at a canter by 96 runs.

Chorley batsman Alex Howarth believes he and his team-mates are in great shape heading into tomorrow’s huge fixture.

"As a team we are performing really well,” said vice-captain Howarth. “We are three from three in the league – obviously the one game which got washed out, I believe we would have gone on to win as well.

"We are well placed, it’s first versus second this weekend. Kendal have strengthened well this winter, they have brought in a number of new recruits so it’s going to be a really good test for us to see where we are at.

"The game is at our place so I think that gives us the slight advantage but it should be a great game of cricket actually between two teams in good form.”

Chorley suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday when they narrowly lost by 10 runs to strong Liverpool Competition outfit Wallasey.

Perennially a strong cup side – they won the league’s T20 competition last season – Chorley will be looking to progress in the 40-Over Cup on Sunday when they face near neighbours and newly-promoted Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

"Eccleston are obviously newcomers to the league and they have had a tricky start,” said Howarth. “But we still need to turn up and do the business because it's only potentially three games and then you’re in a final.