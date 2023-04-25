​Chorley and Leyland get cricket season off to flyer

​The two clubs registered victories on the opening day of the Northern Premier League season.

However, Eccleston’s big day was ruined by the weather with not a single ball being delivered against Penrith.

Michael Atkinson’s men – newly-promoted from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – were looking to get their campaign off to a flyer but the incessant rain at Tynefield Park won the day.

Leyland's Jacob Wright was in fine form with the bat

Chorley welcomed Fulwood & Broughton to Windsor Park with the visitors batting. They struggled to come to terms with the conditions and bowled out for 80 off 39 overs.

Only Simon Kerrigan (10) and Richard Turner (17) managed to reach double figures as the hosts bowled well as a collective.

Edwin Moulton was the pick of the attack with 3-22, but he was ably supported by Will Moulton (2-16) and Matt Dawson (2-18).

In reply, Chorley did not have everything their own way as F&B earned some early successes to leave the home side on 26-3.

A diligent 36 from Sri Lankan professional Roshen Silva steadied the ship as they reached their victory target for the loss of six wickets inside the 37th over. Hareen Buddila took two wickets.

It was much more emphatic win for Leyland as they enjoyed an eight-wicket win over St Annes at Vernon Road.

The hosts were asked to bat first and looked on course for a huge score as they reached 134-1 with Yohan De Silva and Luke Jardine going well at the crease.

However, the dismissal of Jardine for 47 sparked a collapse as they lost their next nine wickets for 46 runs.

Kerwin Mungroo took 4-49, while Iain Critchley chipped-in with 3-47 as St Annes were all out for 180 off 45.4 overs.

De Silva was the seventh man out. He hit seven fours and one six in his knock of 81.

In reply, Leyland comfortably reached their target off 47 overs and for the loss of just two wickets.

Openers Jacob Wright and skipper James Rounding put on 83 for the first wicket before the latter offered a catch to Mitch Bolus off De Silva for 29.

Wright continued on his way reaching 87 – a knock which included seven boundaries and a six – before he gave a return catch to Keith Reid.

Australia professional Zak Willox ensured victory with a superb, quick-fire unbeaten half-century. He found the boundary rope on six occasions and cleared it once.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, Euxton enjoyed a fine opening-day victory at Catforth.

The visitors restricted the hosts to 162-9 despite Thomas Le Lievre’s fine 44 and some late order hitting from Tom Parkinson (29).

Joseph Barker was the pick of the bowlers, returning a superb 5-15 while Ben Houghton took 2-31.

Euxton were given a scare early on when they were reduced to 22-2.

However, skipper James Bone struck a superb 77 as he shared in a fine unbroken third-wicket stand with Hakeem Perryman (65).