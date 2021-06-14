Change at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League: Weekend round-up

They lost by eight wickets, the teams swapping places in the top two.

Invited to bat first by their hosts, Longridge were 187 all out in 48.4 overs. They didn’t start well, their first three wickets falling with 23 on the board.

But steadily they put runs on the board, Zac Christie hitting 37, Daniel Wilkinson 33 and Thomas Turner 35.

Simon Kerrigan scored 82 and took three wickets in Fulwood and Broughton's draw at Morecambe

Blackpool chased down their target inside 23 overs, posting 190-2. Opener Sam Dutton struck 94 off 50 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes.

He was well supported by Ciaran Johnson in a strong second-wicket stand, Johnson finishing unbeaten on 73.

Leyland collected their second win on the bounce as a strong bowling performance delivered victory against Netherfield at Fox Lane.

It was a game for bowlers, with Leyland dismissed for 132 after electing first use of the track. Their top scorer was sub-pro Lukman Vahaluwala with 37.

It didn’t look the most challenging of targets for Netherfield but the visitors were to be skittled out for just 47 in 27.3 overs.

Leyland got on top early on, with both Netherfield openers removed by Vahaluwala.

James Bowman was the only visiting batsman to reach double figures. The wickets were shared between Vahaluwala and Karl Cross.

The sub pro finished with 5-19, Cross taking 5-24.

Fulwood and Broughton drew their visit to Morecambe but brought home 12 points from Woodhill Lane.

There were plenty of runs scored in the clash – 396 – with F&B just one wicket away from victory. They had batted first and scored 230-8 in 50 overs.

Former Lancashire and England man Simon Kerrigan top-scored with 82. Matthew Smith struck 60, Ben Parkinson adding 32.

Morecambe lost two wickets with just six runs on the board and a third went down with 19 scored. Ryan Pearson was to have a long stay at the crease, though, facing 135 deliveries and scoring 84 – including 11 fours and a six .

Morecambe closed on 166-9, Liam Moffat and Louis Backhouse holding out. Kerrigan finished with 3-44 and Jon Fenton 2-24.

Lancaster beat Chorley by two wickets at Lune Road.

Chorley were 161-9, with Siddesh Lad scoring 38. It was a tally chased down by the hosts for the loss of eight wickets – Atharva Taide hitting 52.

Garstang took 10 points from their drawn game at Kendal. Punit Bisht scored 70 as the visitors were 179 all out batting first.

Kendal were 129-7 in reply, Ian Walling, Danny Gilbert and Mohammed Yusuf all taking two wickets.