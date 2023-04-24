​Barker’s five-star show inspires Euxton on opening day of Moore and Smalley Palace Shield season

The visitors restricted the hosts to 162-9 despite Thomas Le Lievre’s fine 44 and some late order hitting from Tom Parkinson (29). Joseph Barker was the pick of the bowlers, returning a superb 5-15 while Ben Houghton took 2-31.

Euxton were given a scare early on when they were reduced to 22-2. However, skipper James Bone struck a superb 77 as he shared in a fine unbroken third-wicket stand with Hakeem Perryman (65).

The captain struck 11 fours and one six while Perryman cleared the boundary rope on two occasions and also hit eight fours.

Wickets tumbled at Rectory Field but it was Penwortham who emerged victorious over Mawdesley. The hosts blushes with the bat were spared by brilliant half-century by Lee Berrie who hit eight fours. He scored 52 of his side’s 77 all out as Ryan Roberts took 4-4.

In reply, Pen were cruising at 66-2 before they lost five wickets for nine runs. They eventually got over the line, with Ian Walmsley Junior top scoring with 28.

It was a day to forget for both Vernon Carus as they lost by 38 runs at Morecambe.

The hosts batted first and posted 182-4 off 37 overs with Lewis Smith hitting a half-century. In reply, Vernons fell 38 runs short despite Will Adams unbeaten 41.

Thornton Cleveley’s Joshua Sackfield hit eight fours and as many sixes in reaching 120, helping his team to 212-5 from 45 overs against Preston at Illawalla. The visitors were shot out for 124 in reply as Sackfield picked up 3-30, Anthony Ellison 2-5 and Oliver Kyle 2-10. Harish Humsa hit 42.

Kirkham and Wesham won by 94 runs at Torrisholme after being dismissed for 160 when batting first, Stephen Wright top-scoring with 38 as Jack Heap took 6-20.

Torrisholme never got going in reply and were skittled for 66, Andrew Hogarth the leading performer with the ball in claiming 3-1.

Great Eccleston’s season started with a five-wicket loss to a Lancaster team seeking an immediate return to the Northern Premier League.

In a match reduced to 28 overs each, Great Ecc batted first and totalled 111-7 with skipper Joe McMillan 25 not out.